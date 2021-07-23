Bank of America present $250K to AU for new science, math building

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Bank of America Charitable Foundation on Friday presented a $250,000 grant to Augusta University in support of the new Science and Mathematics building on the Health Sciences Campus.

“As a pillar of our community, Augusta University is enriching the lives of students and residents throughout the region and beyond,” said Ora Parish, President of Bank of America Augusta/Aiken. “We look forward to seeing how our latest partnership with the University advances workforce development and economic opportunity in Augusta for years to come.”

Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, said the school is grateful for the assistance to the $74 million facility on the Health Sciences Campus. The building will open in August, providing 125,000-square-feet of state-of-the-art space.

Bank of America will be recognized by the naming of the new Bank of America Plaza immediately outside the Science and Mathematics building’s main entrance, where students have space and seating to gather outdoors for study or activities.

Augusta University currently enrolls more than 9,000 students and provided a $2.7 billion boost to the state economy in fiscal year 2020, according to a new report from the University System of Georgia.

The USG’s annual economic report showed an overall impact of $18.6 billion, with 155,000 jobs directly or indirectly generated by the system. Augusta University and AU Health are responsible for more than 21,000 of those jobs.

Augusta University College of Science and Mathematics building. (WRDW)

“Despite the unprecedented challenges of this past year, Augusta University and AU Health continued to serve our students and patients in new and innovative ways,” Keel said. “The fall 2020 semester saw a 3.1% enrollment increase and we are excited to continuously welcome new faculty and staff to support that growth.

Augusta University saw a 5.6% improvement in total economic impact compared to Fiscal Year 2019, the biggest increase of the USG’s 26 institutions.

