After a stressful year, local cosmetologist hopes to give all a place to unwind

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As people continue to ease back into life before the pandemic, one local cosmetologist says she wants to provide a space for people to unwind before jumping back into what we consider normal.

From manicures and pedicures to facials and body waxing, Breanna Gilliam says she wants to continue to provide new ways for people to unwind as we walk into a more promising future.

“I’m doing mostly face and waxes more,” Gilliam said. “I want you to forget about work, whatever you got going on when you come in the door. Forget about it and just relax.”

She says as people strive to pick up pieces and get back some sense of normalcy, she wants to provide a space to enhance beauty and a room to decompress.

“Leave happy to leave better,” Gilliam said. “I think the pandemic was overwhelming for a lot of people. Take care of yourself first sometimes some people need to be reminded of that.”

She says last year, so many people were looking for ways to disconnect.

“I was doing more men facials than women,” Gilliam explained. “Men were trying to get pampered and they wanted those steam treatments.”

She says as we continue to push forward she wants to continue to provide services that renew appearances and restores minds.

“Everybody needs to take a break,” Gilliam said. “I like to make people feel beautiful and happy.”

She says in an effort to prepare you for a new journey, she wants you to walk away feeling like a new person.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.