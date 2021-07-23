87 locals charged in biggest gang bust in state history

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “A message to our gangbangers...our message is clear, our promise is true. If you feel that you must continue engage in criminal activity in Richmond County, it’s only a matter of time before your clock strikes midnight.” A strong message from Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree standing alongside Georgia Governor Brian Kemp today to announce Georgia’s biggest gang bust in history.

87 people are facing charges in Richmond County as a result. Today we have the details of the bust and how the sheriff’s office says it’s monumental in making Augusta a safer city.

Operation Kibosh (WRDW)

These are only some of the 87 people police say were involved.

In addition to the governor and the sheriff, Mayor Hardie Davis, State Senator Harold Jones, most Augusta commissioners, and District Attorney Jared Williams were all on hand for this announcement today. They say bringing together every resource in our community is what will end gang violence.

87 people total indicted and top Georgia and Augusta leaders coming together after the single-largest gang bust in Georgia’s history called Operation Kibosh.

“This current prosecution reaffirms and continues our commitment to remove dangerous criminal organizations off the streets of Augusta,” said Sheriff Richard Roundtree, Richmond County. “We want the citizens of Richmond County to know that we will never relent as we continue to strive to make Augusta one of the safest cities in the state of Georgia.”

Police say 77 of them are a part of the Ghostface Gangsters street gang. One of the fastest growing gangs in the country and a group mostly made up of white supremacists’. The crimes range from attempted murder, drug trafficking, to aggravated assault to an officer.

“This was happening in literally every corner of our state,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

66 of those 87 have been arrested and police are still looking for 21 more.

“I don’t think that people need convincing that we are facing a gang and violent crime crisis in our state,” said Governor Kemp.

Governor Kemp and Sheriff Roundtree both sharing a similar message that we’ve all heard, the younger generation is the focus.

“These resources come from the state, from the local level, the school board level all of these have to come into play. This is not just a law enforcement issue alone,” said Sheriff Roundtree.

And our local leaders say they will continue to prosecute to the fullest extent to stop this violence.

“For any gangster, trafficker or killer that thought that applied to you. You’re going to learn today,” said Jared Williams, District Attorney.

This is the seventh year the sheriff’s office has focused on RICO cases like this. RICO stands for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act. This investigation has been going on for two and half years and involved local police on both sides of the river along with the GBI, FBI and US Marshals.

