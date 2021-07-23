25 people, 6 dogs exposed to local puppy with rabies

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that a puppy in Edgefield County has tested positive for rabies.

The puppy was on Lanier Road in Johnston but also lived in Augusta from July 14-17.

At least 25 people were exposed and have been referred to their healthcare providers. Six dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

DHEC is collaborating with the Georgia Department of Public Health to identify additional exposures.

The puppy was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Monday and was confirmed to have rabies on Tuesday.

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said Terri McCollister, DHEC rabies program team leader. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to humans or pets. So, give wild and stray animals plenty of space.”

In South Carolina, rabies is most often found in wildlife such as raccoons, skunks, foxes, and bats, but pets are susceptible to the virus.

“If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it,” McCollister said.

Instead, contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control officer or a wildlife rehabilitator.

This puppy is the first animal in Edgefield County to test positive for rabies in 2021. There have been 46 cases of rabid animals across South Carolina this year.

Contact information for local environmental affairs offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For more information on rabies, visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.

