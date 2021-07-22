Advertisement

Sounds of the Games: NBC doesn’t plan on adding crowd noise

Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics(Hawaii News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - One of Molly Solomon’s favorite memories from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics was watching Lindsey Vonn before she skied. Cameras in the start house would focus on her, with microphones picking up her breathing while she listened to final instructions.

With no spectators in the stands during the Tokyo Games, Solomon is hoping to pick up on more of those moments. The NBC Olympics executive producer says the network will not add additional crowd noise to its coverage.

The hope is that fans will be able to hear the Games as they haven’t been able to before, whether it is the action in the pool during swimming or conversations between competitors and coaches during gymnastics. Says Solomon: ``You’ll hear it as the athletes hear it.’'

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
CSRA crime spike: Shootings claim three lives in two days
Jeremy Glenn Nobles
Suspect identified in deadly shooting outside North Augusta
Arrested again, tonight a local pool contractor at the center of an I-Team investigation is in...
I-TEAM: Aiken County contractor arrested again for reports of unfinished pools
Amazon fulfillment center coming to Marshall County
Local Amazon center looking to hire hundreds starting next week
Shondell Alfonzo Green
How dad’s slaying, son’s murder case are linked

Latest News

Oklahoma Sooners (Vasha Hunt via Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)
Could potential Texas/OU move tip realignment dominos?
Artist renderings show what the new Caesars Superdome will look like.
Louisiana lawmakers agree to add Caesars name to Superdome
University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer speaks to the media during the 2021 SEC...
SEC’s 4 new head coaches face different challenges
FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks
Bubba Wallace greets fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International...
Jordan’s first year in NASCAR a missed layup with Wallace