SEC’s 4 new head coaches face different challenges

(AP) - The Southeastern Conference’s four new head coaches inherit very different situations but sport the standard new regime optimism.

Tennessee’s Josh Heupel is trying to rescue a proud program whose struggles now include an NCAA investigation into potential recruiting violations. Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea returned to his alma mater after the Commodores failed to win a game.

Auburn’s Bryan Harsin shed his Boise State roots for the SEC. South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, like Lea, is a first-time head coach, but he’s the son of a highly successful one. They all spent SEC media day touting their programs’ potential and-or tradition.

