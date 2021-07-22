Advertisement

SEC’s 4 new head coaches face different challenges

University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer speaks to the media during the 2021 SEC...
University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer speaks to the media during the 2021 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 19,2021 at the Wynfrey Hotel,Hoover,Alabama. (Jimmie Mitchell/SEC)(Jimmie Mitchell | SEC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(AP) - The Southeastern Conference’s four new head coaches inherit very different situations but sport the standard new regime optimism.

Tennessee’s Josh Heupel is trying to rescue a proud program whose struggles now include an NCAA investigation into potential recruiting violations. Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea returned to his alma mater after the Commodores failed to win a game.

Auburn’s Bryan Harsin shed his Boise State roots for the SEC. South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, like Lea, is a first-time head coach, but he’s the son of a highly successful one. They all spent SEC media day touting their programs’ potential and-or tradition.

