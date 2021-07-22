Advertisement

Roadway roundup: I-20 lane closure will affect drivers Friday night

By Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The ongoing Interstate 20 rebuild project near the Georgia-South Carolina state line will affect westbound traffic Friday night.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said crews will close the inside lane from South Carolina into Georgia, allowing safe space to work as they pour concrete for the Augusta Canal bridge.

Crews pour concrete on July 20, 2021, on one span of the Interstate 20 Augusta Canal bridge.
Crews pour concrete on July 20, 2021, on one span of the Interstate 20 Augusta Canal bridge.(WRDW)

If weather allows, Superior Construction and contractor partners will work westbound from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

A concrete deck pour was successful Tuesday night none span of the bridge, and median concrete paving is complete for this stage.

Across the CSRA ...

  • One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.
  • A three-month temporary closure is underway of Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Drive to install stormwater utilities. Through traffic will not be allowed.
  • In Columbia County, there will be a temporary road closure on Shadowood Drive to install stormwater utilities at Columbia Road. Through traffic won’t be allowed through July 30. Expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.
  • In Columbia County, there’s a temporary lane closure with lane shift through Aug. 4 on Flowing Wells Road. The closure is to allow installation of stormwater utilities on the southbound side of Flowing Wells from Braddock Street to Flintrock Way.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
CSRA crime spike: Shootings claim three lives in two days
Jeremy Glenn Nobles
Suspect identified in deadly shooting outside North Augusta
Arrested again, tonight a local pool contractor at the center of an I-Team investigation is in...
I-TEAM: Aiken County contractor arrested again for reports of unfinished pools
Amazon fulfillment center coming to Marshall County
Local Amazon center looking to hire hundreds starting next week
Applicants lined up at a July 21, 2021, job fair, hoping to get an interview for a position at...
Local hiring fairs offer opportunities for job seekers

Latest News

A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
City of Augusta receives a clean audit, officials report
Julie Horton
Graniteville woman charged in Aiken County shooting
magnifying glass
‘Suspicious death’: Decaying body found on Augusta porch
This year's Richmond County Sheriff's Office citizen police academy will get started Aug. 3.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to hold citizen police academy