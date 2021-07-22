Roadway roundup: I-20 lane closure will affect drivers Friday night

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The ongoing Interstate 20 rebuild project near the Georgia-South Carolina state line will affect westbound traffic Friday night.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said crews will close the inside lane from South Carolina into Georgia, allowing safe space to work as they pour concrete for the Augusta Canal bridge.

Crews pour concrete on July 20, 2021, on one span of the Interstate 20 Augusta Canal bridge. (WRDW)

If weather allows, Superior Construction and contractor partners will work westbound from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

A concrete deck pour was successful Tuesday night none span of the bridge, and median concrete paving is complete for this stage.

One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

A three-month temporary closure is underway of Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Drive to install stormwater utilities. Through traffic will not be allowed.

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary road closure on Shadowood Drive to install stormwater utilities at Columbia Road. Through traffic won’t be allowed through July 30. Expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

In Columbia County, there’s a temporary lane closure with lane shift through Aug. 4 on Flowing Wells Road. The closure is to allow installation of stormwater utilities on the southbound side of Flowing Wells from Braddock Street to Flintrock Way.

