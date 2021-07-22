Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to hold citizen police academy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office invites members of the public to participate in this year’s citizen police academy.

Getting underway Aug, 3, the academy will give people a closer look at the law enforcement process, with sessions held at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the agency’s training range and the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

For more information, contact the agency’s community services division at 706-261-0436 or email communityservicesdivision@augustaga.com.

