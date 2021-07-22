Advertisement

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to hold citizen police academy

This year's Richmond County Sheriff's Office citizen police academy will get started Aug. 3.
This year's Richmond County Sheriff's Office citizen police academy will get started Aug. 3.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office invites members of the public to participate in this year’s citizen police academy.

Getting underway Aug, 3, the academy will give people a closer look at the law enforcement process, with sessions held at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the agency’s training range and the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

For more information, contact the agency’s community services division at 706-261-0436 or email communityservicesdivision@augustaga.com.

MORE | Georgia Gov. Kemp will visit Augusta to discuss large-scale gang bust

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
CSRA crime spike: Shootings claim three lives in two days
Jeremy Glenn Nobles
Suspect identified in deadly shooting outside North Augusta
Arrested again, tonight a local pool contractor at the center of an I-Team investigation is in...
I-TEAM: Aiken County contractor arrested again for reports of unfinished pools
Amazon fulfillment center coming to Marshall County
Local Amazon center looking to hire hundreds starting next week
Applicants lined up at a July 21, 2021, job fair, hoping to get an interview for a position at...
Local hiring fairs offer opportunities for job seekers

Latest News

magnifying glass
Coroner investigates suspicious death after body found in Augusta
WTOC one-on-one interview with Brian Kemp (3)
Georgia Gov. Kemp will visit Augusta to discuss large-scale gang bust
Shondell Alfonzo Green
Barnwell murder suspect granted bond
Fist bump
Big job fairs coming up in Jefferson, Columbia and Richmond counties