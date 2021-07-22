Pre-trial hearing set for today in Ahmaud Arbery murder case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Thursday in the Ahmaud Arbery case.

Three white men are charged with murder in the February 2020 killing of Arbery, a 25-year-old African American with family ties to the CSRA who was chased and shot after two of the defendants spotted him running in their Georgia neighborhood.

Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Junior all face murder, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment charges in Arbery’s death.

On Thursday, lawyers on the case will set their guidelines for when the trial starts. They will come up with the questions they will ask when selecting a jury, determine the terms and names they will use when referring to everyone involved in the case, and set a schedule for the trial.

Ahmaud Arbery ((Source: Arbery Family/WJXT/CNN))

Meanwhile, media outlets are objecting to an effort to bar the press from one part of jury selection in the trial.

Attorneys for the McMichaels asked a Georgia judge to keep reporters out of the courtroom when lawyers question potential jurors to determine whether they have biases in the widely publicized case. In a court filing Tuesday, the media outlets said that would run afoul of well-established precedent.

A legal motion by the attorneys for the McMichaels requests that potential jurors be questioned individually with “no press” present. They say that’s to ensure potential jurors are comfortable answering questions about race and other sensitive topics.

Georgia law presumes court proceedings are open to the public, though judges can make rare exceptions.

Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, armed themselves with guns and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck when they spotted him running in their coastal Georgia neighborhood Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan joined the chase and took cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times at close range with a shotgun.

Defense attorneys say the McMichaels suspected Arbery was a burglar who had been recorded entering a nearby home under construction and they were trying to detain him until police could arrive. They say Travis McMichael shot him when Arbery attacked and tried to grab his shotgun.

The case sparked a national outcry during a year of protests over killings of unarmed Black people. It also led to changed in Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law.

Arbery is buried near Waynesboro.

From reports by WTOC, WRDW/WAGT and The Associated Press