Advertisement

North Augusta students get the spotlight with national honor

By Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local students made the national stage this week when North Augusta High School’s “student to student” team was named team of the year.

The program is a way to help students of military families transition into new schools. They’re a group that generally moves around a lot.

The announcement and congratulations came in on Wednesday in a virtual ceremony featuring first lady Dr. Jill Biden.

“One of the reasons we were recognized is because during the pandemic we actually grew from four to 20 active members,” said Renee Merion, a teacher at North Augusta High.

“It just gave them a good social event to play games while getting to know their classmates and their school,”

The honor comes from the Military Child Education Coalition.

Merion is the faculty sponsor of the group, which includes students Alexus Hutchinson, Bennett Merion, Cheyenne Wieczorek, Emil Ayala, Liberty King, Emmanuel Coulibaly, Rebecca Noyce, Kaylie Lewis, Simone Bultron, Caitlyn Sykes, Luis Cruz Pabon, Hannah Waterman, Alyssa Godfrey, Emily Howard, Alex Bucao, Michael “Trey” Newton III, Talia Abdul-Rahim, Gray Crews, Laila Garnett, Louis “Gena” Reynaldo and Jaedyn Mitchell.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
CSRA crime spike: Shootings claim three lives in two days
Jeremy Glenn Nobles
Suspect identified in deadly shooting outside North Augusta
Arrested again, tonight a local pool contractor at the center of an I-Team investigation is in...
I-TEAM: Aiken County contractor arrested again for reports of unfinished pools
Applicants lined up at a July 21, 2021, job fair, hoping to get an interview for a position at...
Local hiring fairs offer opportunities for job seekers
Traffic
Traffic flowing again on westbound I-20 after crash causes problems

Latest News

Augusta Jewish Museum
Augusta Jewish Museum celebrates major milestone
Kanye West
Kanye West to reveal ‘Donda’ album at massive Atlanta event
This is up 1,850 feet from WITN's tower in Grifton, N.C., on July 22, 2021.
Wind blows haze from western fires all the way to the East Coast
News 12 Kitchen│ Belly Kitchen Sweet and Savory Soul Food Dishes