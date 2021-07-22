North Augusta students get the spotlight with national honor

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local students made the national stage this week when North Augusta High School’s “student to student” team was named team of the year.

The program is a way to help students of military families transition into new schools. They’re a group that generally moves around a lot.

The announcement and congratulations came in on Wednesday in a virtual ceremony featuring first lady Dr. Jill Biden.

“One of the reasons we were recognized is because during the pandemic we actually grew from four to 20 active members,” said Renee Merion, a teacher at North Augusta High.

“It just gave them a good social event to play games while getting to know their classmates and their school,”

The honor comes from the Military Child Education Coalition.

Merion is the faculty sponsor of the group, which includes students Alexus Hutchinson, Bennett Merion, Cheyenne Wieczorek, Emil Ayala, Liberty King, Emmanuel Coulibaly, Rebecca Noyce, Kaylie Lewis, Simone Bultron, Caitlyn Sykes, Luis Cruz Pabon, Hannah Waterman, Alyssa Godfrey, Emily Howard, Alex Bucao, Michael “Trey” Newton III, Talia Abdul-Rahim, Gray Crews, Laila Garnett, Louis “Gena” Reynaldo and Jaedyn Mitchell.

