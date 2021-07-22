Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks’ fans celebrate NBA championship with parade

Kirk Carley, of Milwaukee, right, holds up a deer statue during a parade celebrating the...
Kirk Carley, of Milwaukee, right, holds up a deer statue during a parade celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Championship basketball team Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to squeeze into the streets of downtown Milwaukee to catch a glimpse of the Milwaukee Bucks in a parade that celebrates the city’s first NBA championship in half a century.

The team’s ascendance has invigorated a Midwestern city that is far from the league’s more cosmopolitan venues, like Los Angeles or Boston. And fans have embraced NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who decided to stay with the team that selected him eight years ago with the 15th overall pick in the draft when he was just 18 years old.

The players and owners will board five double-decker buses Thursday as they roll through the heart of the city. They’ll finish with a celebration outside Fiserv Forum in the city’s Deer District.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
CSRA crime spike: Shootings claim three lives in two days
Jeremy Glenn Nobles
Suspect identified in deadly shooting outside North Augusta
Arrested again, tonight a local pool contractor at the center of an I-Team investigation is in...
I-TEAM: Aiken County contractor arrested again for reports of unfinished pools
Amazon fulfillment center coming to Marshall County
Local Amazon center looking to hire hundreds starting next week
Shondell Alfonzo Green
How dad’s slaying, son’s murder case are linked

Latest News

Oklahoma Sooners (Vasha Hunt via Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)
Could potential Texas/OU move tip realignment dominos?
Artist renderings show what the new Caesars Superdome will look like.
Louisiana lawmakers agree to add Caesars name to Superdome
University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer speaks to the media during the 2021 SEC...
SEC’s 4 new head coaches face different challenges
FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks
Bubba Wallace greets fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International...
Jordan’s first year in NASCAR a missed layup with Wallace