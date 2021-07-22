‘Milestone is encouraging’: S.C. reaches 50% one-dose COVID-19 vaccine rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Palmetto State has reached a major milestone in the effort to get people vaccinated from the coronavirus.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said it is happy to announce that 50% of eligible South Carolinians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Overall, 44% of South Carolina residents are now fully vaccinated, which means they are two weeks removed from their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer, or their single shot of the J&J vaccine.

“This milestone is encouraging, and we thank everyone who made the decision to get vaccinated. We are especially proud of our senior citizens, ages 65 and up, who account for more than a third of our state’s vaccinations. But we still have a lot of work to do,” said DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer.

The health agency said more younger people need to roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine.

Data in South Carolina shows that those who are ages 20-24 and 12-19 are among the least vaccinated age groups.

DHEC officials said this is concerning as children prepare for the upcoming school year.

According to DHEC, between June 1 and July 15, at least 150 COVID-19 cases were reported among South Carolina residents who attended or worked at a summer camp. The camps included children who attend sleepovers, as well as day camps in a variety of settings.

“These numbers are a snapshot of what could happen in our schools this year if more parents, students, teachers, and other school officials don’t get vaccinated,” Simmer added. “At this time last year, we did not have a solution to defeat COVID-19. Now we do. We don’t want this deadly virus spreading in our schools or communities. Vaccinations will help us end this pandemic, and we need all eligible residents to be on board.”

If you need to get the COVID-19 vaccine, DHEC has a map of locations that are offering vaccines.

