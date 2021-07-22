Advertisement

Man detained in armed standoff with authorities in Edgefield County

Russell Walker
Russell Walker(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was detained this week for an armed standoff with the Edgefield County authorities that lasted several hours.

On Tuesday at 8:39 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Spearhead Court in reference to an active domestic assault, the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Upon arrival, deputies were informed the suspect, Russell Walker, was in possession of a firearm and had barricaded himself under the residence while a female victim was still inside.

Once a SWAT team was in place, the home’s front door was breached and the victim was safely removed. She transported to the hospital by EMS.

Several hours later, the subject was located and taken into custody.

MORE | How dad’s slaying, son’s murder case are linked

During the incident, the Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety’s S.W.A.T team, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Edgefield County EMS’ and Merriweather Fire Department.

A look at Tuesday's scene while authorities responded to a barricaded armed suspect in...
A look at Tuesday's scene while authorities responded to a barricaded armed suspect in Edgefield County.(ECSO)

The Sheriff’s Office says teamwork and resources between the involved agencies allowed a dangerous situation to conclude with a peaceful ending.

