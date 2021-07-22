Advertisement

Man arrested for questioning in Waynesboro shooting death

Bobby J. Turner
Bobby J. Turner(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have found and arrested a man who was being sought for questioning in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday in Waynesboro.

Bobby Turner was arrested in Florida, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

Waynesboro investigators were on the way to Florida as of Thursday morning.

MORE | $1,000 bonus proposed for Ga. cops as state leaders target crime

The victim’s body was found after the Waynesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit and Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit were called around 2 p.m. Wednesday to 617 Wallace St.

Upon arrival, they found her already dead with gunshot wounds to the head and left forearm.

The victim’s family has not been notified and her name has not been released.

The fatal shooting was one of three in a little over 36 hours in the CSRA.

The night before the Waynesboro shooting, Stacey Judge, 28, was found shot dead at a home in New Ellenton. And 24 hours before that, Richmond County deputies found the body of Johnny Willingham, of Augusta, at a residence in the 1900 block of Telfair St.

