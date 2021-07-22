Advertisement

Louisiana lawmakers agree to add Caesars name to Superdome

Artist renderings show what the new Caesars Superdome will look like.
Artist renderings show what the new Caesars Superdome will look like.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - New Orleans’ iconic Superdome may soon bear the Caesars Entertainment name and logo. A 20-year naming rights deal with the Saints is nearing completion and won required legislative backing Thursday.

Terms of the contract are still being finalized, but the deal is estimated to be worth about $138 million. That’s according to information provided to the joint House and Senate budget committee that approved the naming rights transfer.

The money will go to the Saints organization. But lawmakers were told the NFL team intends to invest the cash in the stadium. The Superdome’s sponsorship deal with Mercedes-Benz is expiring. Caesars wants to take over the naming rights starting in August.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
CSRA crime spike: Shootings claim three lives in two days
Jeremy Glenn Nobles
Suspect identified in deadly shooting outside North Augusta
Arrested again, tonight a local pool contractor at the center of an I-Team investigation is in...
I-TEAM: Aiken County contractor arrested again for reports of unfinished pools
Amazon fulfillment center coming to Marshall County
Local Amazon center looking to hire hundreds starting next week
Shondell Alfonzo Green
How dad’s slaying, son’s murder case are linked

Latest News

Oklahoma Sooners (Vasha Hunt via Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)
Could potential Texas/OU move tip realignment dominos?
University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer speaks to the media during the 2021 SEC...
SEC’s 4 new head coaches face different challenges
FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks
Bubba Wallace greets fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International...
Jordan’s first year in NASCAR a missed layup with Wallace