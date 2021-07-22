Advertisement

Kanye West to reveal ‘Donda’ album at massive Atlanta event

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye West knows how to make a splash even with a listening party.

West is expected to unveil his 10th studio album, “Donda” during a listening event Thursday night at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

His album was named after his mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

The sold-out event will be livestreamed on Apple Music.

The rapper-producer is mostly associated with Chicago, but he was born in Atlanta - a Georgia city where there are no restrictions against large gatherings.

The 22-time Grammy winner revealed during a commercial Tuesday that his highly-anticipated album will be released Friday.

