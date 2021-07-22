Advertisement

Jordan’s first year in NASCAR a missed layup with Wallace

Bubba Wallace greets fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International...
Bubba Wallace greets fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Bubba Wallace has struggled to find success driving for Michael Jordan. Jordan and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin formed the 23X1 Racing team with Wallace as the driver.

Wallace has led three laps since late April and needs a win over the next four races to earn a playoff berth. Wallace’s average finish is 20th.

He has one top-10 finish this season. Wallace said he would take a mental reset during NASCAR’s two-week Olympics break before trying to close NASCAR’s version of the regular season on a playoff push.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
CSRA crime spike: Shootings claim three lives in two days
Jeremy Glenn Nobles
Suspect identified in deadly shooting outside North Augusta
Arrested again, tonight a local pool contractor at the center of an I-Team investigation is in...
I-TEAM: Aiken County contractor arrested again for reports of unfinished pools
Amazon fulfillment center coming to Marshall County
Local Amazon center looking to hire hundreds starting next week
Shondell Alfonzo Green
How dad’s slaying, son’s murder case are linked

Latest News

Oklahoma Sooners (Vasha Hunt via Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)
Could potential Texas/OU move tip realignment dominos?
Artist renderings show what the new Caesars Superdome will look like.
Louisiana lawmakers agree to add Caesars name to Superdome
University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer speaks to the media during the 2021 SEC...
SEC’s 4 new head coaches face different challenges
FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks