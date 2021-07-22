Jordan’s first year in NASCAR a missed layup with Wallace

(AP) - Bubba Wallace has struggled to find success driving for Michael Jordan. Jordan and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin formed the 23X1 Racing team with Wallace as the driver.

Wallace has led three laps since late April and needs a win over the next four races to earn a playoff berth. Wallace’s average finish is 20th.

He has one top-10 finish this season. Wallace said he would take a mental reset during NASCAR’s two-week Olympics break before trying to close NASCAR’s version of the regular season on a playoff push.

