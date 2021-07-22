Grant Me Hope: ‘I just want love. That’s all I ever wanted, was love.’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Kendrick, a direct teen with leadership skills.

“I’m going to chase my dreams,” he said.

After he graduates from high school, he plans to attend Georgia State to study music then become a rapper professionally.

Until then, Kendrick enjoys spending his time drawing, playing cards and building with LEGO.

He also enjoys listening to the music of Rod Wave, and watching horror movies, modified rugby and professional basketball games, especially when Steph Curry is playing.

At school, where his favorite subject is chemistry, Kendrick enjoys socializing with his peers, and he’s interested in joining a LEGO or architecture club.

Kendrick needs a loving adoptive family who will give him the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment he needs to continue to thrive and reach his goals. His family will also need to support his desire to maintain his relationship with his older brother, who has been planned for separately.

“I just want love,” he said.

“I would love to have a family that would adopt me. ... I can have love and I can show love back.”

To inquire about Kendrick, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

