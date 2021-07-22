Graniteville woman charged in Aiken County shooting

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman has been charged in a Beech Island shooting incident that was reportedly sparked by an argument.

On the night of May 13, deputies responded to Happiness Lane in reference to a shots fired call in the area, according to an Aiken County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

There, they found a victim laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Witnesses at the scene told authorities 38-year-old Julie Horton got into an argument with the victim before pulling out a gun and discharging one round at the victim’s shoulder.

Horton reportedly then fled the area on foot.

Medical services were called to the scene to aid the injured victim.

Horton detained yesterday and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center. She was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest records.

