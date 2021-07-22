Georgia House speaker proposes $1,000 bonus for police, deputies

ATLANTA - Georgia’s House speaker says he will seek $75 million in the state budget to give each police officer and sheriff’s deputy a $1,000 bonus.

Republican David Ralston unveiled the funding proposal on Wednesday, also outlining plans to increase salaries for prosecutors and public defenders and bolster the capacity of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The moves come as Georgia and the nation as a whole have seen an increase in violent crime since the height of the pandemic — and even the year before.

The CSRA hasn’t been immune. Richmond County by the end of May had seen almost as many homicides as it had in all of 2019. In fact just this week, three people were shot to death in the CSRA within a little over 36 hours .

Ralston said money will also be set aside for the GBI to initiate investigations of suspected election fraud.

Ralston and other Republicans in the state have made violent crime in Democrat-controlled Atlanta a focus in recent months.

The $75 million includes $3 million that Ralston previously announced to address crime in the city.

Georgia’s governor says he will ask lawmakers to consider proposals to fight crime in Atlanta in a fall special legislative session.

Gov. Brian Kemp told the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee on Monday that he wants measures to be considered in a session already planned to redraw electoral districts.

Ralston said at the hearing he’d propose $3 million to hire 20 new state troopers to focus on some issues in metro Atlanta, and beef up anti-gang and anti-human trafficking enforcement.

The hearing came days after Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms proposed a $70 million crime-fighting plan that includes 250 more police officers.

From reports by The Associated Press and WRDW/WAGT