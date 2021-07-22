Georgia Gov. Kemp will visit Augusta to discuss large-scale gang bust

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will be paying a visit to Augusta on Friday morning.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, he’ll be visiting the south precinct sheriff’s station on Mike Padgett Highway south of Bobby Jones Expressway.

He’ll be joined at 10 a.m. by first lady Marty Kemp and Sheriff Richard Roundtree to discuss a recent long-term gang investigation that resulted in numerous arrests locally and statewide, according to Roundtree’s agency.

“The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will continue our initiative to reduce violent crime and gang activity in Richmond County and in the State of Georgia,” the agency said in a statement.

