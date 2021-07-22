GBI releases more details of bodycam video in deadly officer-involved shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) gave an update on Wednesday on the deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night at Waters Avenue and East Bolton Street.

The GBI reports after further investigation, the officer’s body camera shows that Maurice Mincey removed a gun from his waistband and placed it between his legs while seated in the passenger seat of the vehicle that was pulled over.

They say Savannah Police Officer Thomas Love, who was standing at the driver’s door, commanded Mincey to put his hands in the air. Mincey disregarded Officer Love’s commands and opened the passenger door while grabbing the gun. The GBI says Mincey then abruptly began to exit the vehicle in the direction of another officer positioned on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The GBI says when Mincey was exiting the vehicle, Office Love shot Mincey.

The GBI performed an autopsy on Mincey at their crime lab. The autopsy confirms Mincey died from gunshot wounds.

Sunday, the GBI released preliminary investigation findings that said Mincey was moving around inside the vehicle when officers asked Mincey to stop moving and show his hands.

Officials say Mincey refused and stepped out of the vehicle, pointed a firearm at officers and an officer fired gunshots at Mincey, striking him.

According to the State of Georgia’s Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council, Officer Love has been employed by the Savannah Police Department for just over a year. The agency, known as POST, trains and certifies law enforcement in the state. POST certification is required for someone to work as a police officer in Georgia.

The profile shows he’s been through 62 hours of training so far this year. In June of 2020, Love had more than 10 weeks hours of training in a Basic Law Enforcement Training Course.

Officer Love has no prior investigations or sanctions on his record.

WTOC has requested the officer’s bodycam footage. Police say they are not releasing it right now because it’s part of an ongoing investigation.

The Racial Justice Network Civil Rights Organization will hold a news conference Thursday with Mincey’s family, along with their legal representation. The organization says witnesses who were at the scene of the shooting will be there as well.

WTOC will be at the press conference on Thursday.

Previous stories:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.