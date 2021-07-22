Advertisement

Dirty Games? Testing slowdown during COVID raises questions

COVID testing
COVID testing(North Dakota Department of Health)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The low numbers came in from across the globe and covered most every distance, from 100 meters through the marathon.

The reasons behind all the improving times throughout the sport of track and field were every bit as diverse. Better shoe technology. Better running surfaces. Less wear and tear on bodies during the COVID-19 pandemic. And just an itch to start running for real again.

Another possibility is that for the better part of three months during the pandemic, testing for performance-enhancing drugs came to a virtual standstill worldwide. Only in recent months has it begun to ramp back to normal.

