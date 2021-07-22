Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear to partly cloudy skies this morning. Winds will be light out of the west. Temperatures will stay muggy in the mid to low 70s.

Muggy start again early today with lows in the low 70s. This morning looks dry with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms are expected to form in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

The broken record forecast will continue Friday with morning lows in the low 70s and highs in the mid to low 90s. Storms look to be mainly in the afternoon and be isolated to scattered in coverage. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

The weekend forecast is looking hot with highs in the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. Isolated storms are possible both afternoons. Keep it here for updates.

