Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Few storms possible again Friday, but the weekend does look drier.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated showers and storms are expected to be possible across the CSRA through around sunset. The overnight looks dry with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Patchy dense fog will be possible late tonight into early Friday morning. Temperatures will remain in the mid to low 70s overnight. Winds will be light overnight generally out of the south.

The broken record forecast will continue Friday with morning lows in the low 70s and highs in the mid to low 90s. Feel like temperatures will be getting close to 100. Storms look to be mainly in the afternoon and be isolated to scattered in coverage. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

The weekend forecast is looking drier, but we will be staying hot. Morning lows early Saturday will be near 70. We are expecting mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Saturday with only a small chance for an isolated storm across the CSRA. Keep your outdoor plans! Stay hydrated and wear sun protection. The UV will very high Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the mid 90s with feel like temperatures close to 100. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Rain chances remain slim on Sunday with morning lows near 70 and afternoon highs in the mid 90s. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, but most of the CSRA looks dry during the day. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Monday is looking steamy with highs in the mid 90s and the chance for isolated storms in the afternoon. Storm chances begin to increase again next week, especially by Tuesday and Wednesday. Keep it here for updates.

