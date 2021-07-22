Could potential Texas/OU move tip realignment dominos?
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) - Word that Texas and Oklahoma are talking about leaving the Big 12 for the SEC is having ripple effects. It has been a point of discussion for officials in the ACC and Big Ten.
The Big 12 had a meeting planned with athletic directors and university presidents and chancellors to be briefed on what’s going on.
It was unclear whether Texas and Oklahoma were going to participate.
