Coroner investigates suspicious death after body found in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is a suspicious death after a decaying body was found in Augusta.

Coroner Mark Bowen said a body was found around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the back porch of a vacant residence in the 1600 block of Broad Street.

The body had been there for several days and the identity could not be determined due to the condition of the body.

The body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab for an autopsy and identification.

Bowen called the death “suspicious.”

If the death turns out to be a crime, the person would be the fourth homicide victim found in two days in the CSRA as the region sees a spike in violent crime along with the rest of the country.

Locally this week:

A female was found shot to death around 22 p.m. Wednesday 617 Wallace St. in Waynesboro. Bobby Turner was arrested in Florida for questioning about the case, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

On Wednesday just after midnight, a man identified as Stacey Judge, 28, was found shot dead at a home on Moon Shadow Drive in New Ellenton.

And 24 hours before that, Richmond County deputies found the body of Johnny Willingham, of Augusta, at a residence in the 1900 block of Telfair St.

