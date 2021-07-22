City of Augusta receives a clean audit, officials report

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The annual audit of the city of Augusta’s finances has returned an unmodified clean audit report for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, according to the city.

The city said Thursday in a news release that Mauldin & Jenkins, an independent certified public accounting firm, presented the 2020 financial and compliance audit report during the Augusta Commission meeting on Tuesday.

The report showed the city’s financial practices to be in compliance with generally accepted governmental accounting principles and government auditing standards, according to the city.

“In the midst of the most disruptive health emergency in our nation’s history, Augusta has fortified our position as a billion-dollar enterprise. This clean audit designation exemplifies Augusta’s sound fiscal management, efficiency of operations, and our commitment to administering financial activities with integrity,” said City Administrator Odie Donald II.

