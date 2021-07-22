Barnwell murder suspect granted bond

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Waynesboro teen accused of fatally shooting a man in Barnwell last month was granted bond today.

This morning, Shondell Alfonzo Green came before Judge Jocelyn Newman to determine if he would remain jailed until a trial date is set.

Green was charged earlier this month in connection with the death of 22-year-old Eddie Mathis III. The deceased victim’s body was discovered on Ballpark Road in Barnwell after authorities responded to a shots fired call in the area the night of June 28.

Around the same time, Green’s father, 48-year-old Alfonzo Green, was reportedly murdered in the same area.

Last week, authorities announced the arrests of three suspects charged with killing Alfonzo at 561 Ballpark Road on or about June 27.

Authorities haven’t announced if the two cases are connected.

Green turned himself in at Burke County Sheriff’s Office where he later waived extradition and was transported to Barnwell County Detention Center.

Today, Green was granted a $30,000 bond. That’s $25,000 for his murder charged and $5,000 for his use of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

