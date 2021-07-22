AU Health reinstates mask mandate in facilities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID-19 dangers rise again due to the prevalence of a new and more infectious variant, Augusta University Health will reinstate its universal masking policy out of “an abundance of caution.”

Effective Friday at 7 a.m., anyone entering an AU Health hospital or practice site will be required to wear a face mask while in the facility. All individuals, including employees, are expected to self-screen at entrances and should not enter if symptomatic.

“We are not limiting family presence or implementing any other COVID-19 restrictions at this time,” AU Health said in a news release.

Masks are not required in private office settings or small meetings (of less than 10 people) where all people are vaccinated.

The hospital system noted that the majority of cases involving the more contagious delta variant are among people who are unvaccinated.

“We will continue to monitor community positivity rates and the transmissibility of this virus and adjust our infection prevention and family support person presence as necessary,” the hospital system said.

