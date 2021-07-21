WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of trial in slaying of USC student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The trial of Nathaniel Rowland, the man accused of kidnapping and killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson in March 2019, began Tuesday and continues today.

Columbia police say Josephson was killed after a night out in the Five Points neighborhood. Her body was found by turkey hunters 14 hours later in a field in Clarendon County.

Investigators say they believe she got into a car she believed was being driven by the Uber driver she hired. But instead, they say the car was being driven by Rowland, who they say was the owner of the vehicle.

Several witnesses also testified on day one of the trial -- including Josephson’s boyfriend, her roommate, the actual Uber driver, SLED, and a man who worked security for Bird Dog.

