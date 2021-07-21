Advertisement

Wanted posters: Do you recognize person sought for questioning in aggravated assault?

Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact Investigator Britney Jones at...
Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact Investigator Britney Jones at 706-821-4850, or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County sheriff’s office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released a photo of a person they’re seeking for questioning in connection with an aggravated assault.

The incident happened Tuesday in the 4100 block of Windsor Spring Road on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the person is asked to contact Investigator Britney Jones at 706-821-4850, or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County sheriff’s office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Can you help authorities locate another suspect or person wanted for questioning? Take a look at the wanted posters below (click “Read More”). You may recognize someone.

Wanted posters

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Telfair Street shooting claims the life of 33-year-old man
Deputies in standoff with barricaded subject in Edgefield County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
17-year-old Aiken teen killed in Highway 78 head-on collision
Water covers Old Shoals Road on Tuesday morning after flooding closed a bridge near Monetta.
Flooding closes Monetta bridge — and more heavy rain could be ahead
(Source: VDOT)
Woman killed, 17 others injured in Georgia interstate crash

Latest News

.
SCDNR considering allowing hunting on Sundays on public land
In a press release, court officials said for the first time in more than a year, all nine...
Georgia governor appoints judge to fill Supreme Court vacancy
News 12 Kitchen│ Chef Redd's Personal Pan BBQ Trays
U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Georgia Rep. Greene calls Twitter timeout ‘Communist-style attack’