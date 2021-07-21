Wanted posters: Do you recognize person sought for questioning in aggravated assault?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released a photo of a person they’re seeking for questioning in connection with an aggravated assault.

The incident happened Tuesday in the 4100 block of Windsor Spring Road on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the person is asked to contact Investigator Britney Jones at 706-821-4850, or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County sheriff’s office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

