Suspect identified in deadly shooting outside North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified the suspect they’re seeking in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting last week outside North Augusta.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance for any information that would lead to whereabouts of Jeremy Glenn Nobles, 26, of Warrenville.

Jeremy Glenn Nobles, (WRDW)

Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Nobles, charging him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Nobles should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7:15 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Audubon Circle in the Belvedere/Clearwater area, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rebekah M. Clark, 28, suffered at least one gunshot wound to the head in a drive-by shooting and was rushed to a hospital by emergency medical crews. She was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m.

HOW YOU CAN HELP Deputies urge anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Nobles or tips about the crime to call 803-648- 6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said the address of the shooting is known for drug activity, and the agency has been to the address 64 times for assorted reasons.

However, there’s no indication the shooting was related to illegal drugs.

People in the neighborhood say a lot of older people live there and it’s a relatively quiet area — but they do know a lot of people travel up and down this street for that house

We don’t know yet whether there’s a common thread between the latest shootings in Aiken County, but deputies don’t believe they’re gang-related.

This was the scene on the morning of July 15, 2021, on Audubon Circle in Aiken County as authorities investigated the shooting of a woman. (WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.