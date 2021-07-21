Advertisement

Suspect identified in deadly shooting outside North Augusta

By Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified the suspect they’re seeking in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting last week outside North Augusta.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance for any information that would lead to whereabouts of Jeremy Glenn Nobles, 26, of Warrenville.

Jeremy Glenn Nobles,
Jeremy Glenn Nobles,(WRDW)

Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Nobles, charging him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Nobles should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7:15 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Audubon Circle in the Belvedere/Clearwater area, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rebekah M. Clark, 28, suffered at least one gunshot wound to the head in a drive-by shooting and was rushed to a hospital by emergency medical crews. She was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said the address of the shooting is known for drug activity, and the agency has been to the address 64 times for assorted reasons.

However, there’s no indication the shooting was related to illegal drugs.

People in the neighborhood say a lot of older people live there and it’s a relatively quiet area — but they do know a lot of people travel up and down this street for that house

We don’t know yet whether there’s a common thread between the latest shootings in Aiken County, but deputies don’t believe they’re gang-related.

This was the scene on the morning of July 15, 2021, on Audubon Circle in Aiken County as...
This was the scene on the morning of July 15, 2021, on Audubon Circle in Aiken County as authorities investigated the shooting of a woman.(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Telfair Street shooting claims the life of 33-year-old man
Deputies in standoff with barricaded subject in Edgefield County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
17-year-old Aiken teen killed in Highway 78 head-on collision
Water covers Old Shoals Road on Tuesday morning after flooding closed a bridge near Monetta.
Flooding closes Monetta bridge — and more heavy rain could be ahead
(Source: VDOT)
Woman killed, 17 others injured in Georgia interstate crash

Latest News

.
SCDNR considering allowing hunting on Sundays on public land
Crime scene tape
CSRA sees second slaying in 24 hours, this time in Aiken County
Deja Downey with The Vision Group Marketing and Consulting said she’s worked with many local...
4 big local hiring fairs offer opportunities for job seekers
In a press release, court officials said for the first time in more than a year, all nine...
Georgia governor appoints judge to fill Supreme Court vacancy