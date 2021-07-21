Advertisement

Supreme Court ruling allows Columbia County judicial split to move forward

Augusta Judicial Center
By Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Georgia Supreme Court has announced work to create a Columbia County judicial circuit may resume on Thursday.

Lawsuits and a temporary restraining order has held the split on hold, pushing back its intended start date from the beginning of this month. According to an order released by the State Supreme Court late Tuesday afternoon, the split can move forward.

The law, pushed by Columbia County as a cost-saving move, splits off that county’s courts from the Augusta Circuit, which will be reduced to Richmond and Burke counties.

Columbia County also get its own district attorney, with Gov. Brian Kemp appointing former U.S Attorney Bobby Christine to that role.

A lawsuit alleged the split violates the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the due-process clause of Georgia’s Constitution.

The plaintiffs argued the split is not fair to Columbia County voters since Gov. Brian Kemp chose their district attorney instead of District Attorney Jared Williams, who won the election.

On July 12, a superior court judge ruled the split is constitutional.

The plaintiffs have filed an appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court. The cases were docketed and are scheduled for the court’s November calendar.

