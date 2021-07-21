Sand Hills Historic District honoring African American golf caddies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Work is underway for a new historical marker in the Sand Hills Historic District that’ll honor African American golf caddies. Augusta city leaders just approved its location. It’ll be built on the median near the intersection of Wheeler Road and Fleming Avenue.

A project in the works for over a year is a step closer to becoming a reality. A new marker will soon be built to give recognition to black caddies who played a monumental role in golf from 1934 through 1983.

“For the caddies and other support personnel, the cooks, the chauffer’s, groundskeepers, they came from this neighborhood, so to have them honored and known individually is very important,” said Joyce Law, Vice President of Augusta African American Preservation Council.

Andrena Carpenter’s brother Edward McCoy Jr. was a caddie for Masters champion Gary Player. McCoy passed away in 2013 and was from Sandhills where the marker is going.

“The monument means a lot to me because I’ve seen older and younger than me follow the trail of golf, some even enhanced themselves to become golfers,” said Andrena Carpenter, sister of Edward McCoy Jr.

Carpenter is also the president of the Sand Hills Neighborhood Association. She says having the monument there will hopefully help improve the area.

“We hope that causes the Sandhills neighborhood housing and vacant lots and all be improved to establish a better welcoming community, clean and safe,” she said.

Joyce Law says Sand Hills is one of few historic districts that has no monuments for its residents. She says bringing one here will be something everyone can learn from.

“When visitors come, they can stay a little bit longer to see the monument and to learn a little bit deeper about golf and the African American contribution in particular,” said Law.

As for Carpenter, she’s excited to see the finished product.

“I hope I am here when the monument is established. I’m proud not only for him, but my family, we just continue to love golf,” said Carpenter.

Organizers say the goal for the monument is for it to be a pedestal that highlights Caddie Hall of Fame champions as well as the caddies of Masters champs. We’re told the marker will be surrounded by brick and include names of African American employees at the Augusta Country Club and the Augusta National. The plan is to get it all done in time for next year’s Masters.

