Monetta man sentenced to prison for stabbing woman in neck

Shyeen Wise
Shyeen Wise(WRDW)
By Matthew Enfinger
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Monetta man has been sentenced to two decades in prison after entering a plea deal for a 2020 attempted murder.

Shyeen Wise, 33, entered an Alford plea, guilty plea in which a defendant maintains their innocence but admits the prosecution’s evidence would result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial. Negotiations through the plea deal allow Wise to be sentenced for no more than 20 years.

At a hearing on July 14, state prosecutors and the victim sought for the maximum sentence against Wise.

Prosecutors said the victim met Wise on a dating app and the two scheduled a date to meet in person for the first time.

On the night of Aug. 27, 2020, the victim reportedly met the Wise at his mobile home located in the area of Old Lane in Monetta.

The two were supposed to go on a date, but the victim reported the suspect invited her into his home. He reportedly led the victim to his bedroom where he sexually assaulted her. During the assault, Wise stabbed the victim in the neck with a knife that was hidden under the suspect’s bedroom pillow.

The victim was able to escape and attempted to drive away but crashed into a tree in the front yard where a neighbor found her. An ambulance was called to the scene and was able to rush the victim to a hospital for treatment.

At the hearing, the defense stated that Wise did not attempt to flee the scene. When police arrived, they found the suspect sitting on his couch in the home.

When questioned by authorities, Wise alleged the victim was a prostitute and that he stabbed her because she attempted to steal his wallet when the two engaged in consensual sex.

Wise has continued to state it was not his intention to kill the victim.

In a statement given at the hearing, the victim disagreed, arguing that the attack was premeditated.

“I am not the same person I use to be,” the victim said. “He took a lot from me that night. I ask for the maximum sentence. I promise you he will do this again.”

After deliberating on the matter, presiding Judge County Clyburn-Pope announced a 20 year sentence for Wise to serve at the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

