Advertisement

Missing SC man’s Jeep found crashed in Arizona desert

Officials have not found Daniel Robinson.
Daniel Robinson was last seen leaving a desert work site on June 23.
Daniel Robinson was last seen leaving a desert work site on June 23.(Family photo)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, AZ (WIS) - The Buckeye Police Department has announced that the vehicle of a South Carolina man who has been reported missing in Arizona has been found.

Daniel Robinson, 24, was last seen driving away from his job site in the desert area west of Sun Valley Parkway on June 23.

On July 19, police found Robinson’s Jeep about four miles from that area.

Officials say the Jeep was discovered in a ravine and appeared to have rolled and landed on its side.

The airbags were deployed and evidence indicates Robinson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

His cellphone, wallet, and other personal effects were found at the scene but Robinson was not with the vehicle.

RELATED STORIES:

Detectives conducted a search of the area by foot and vehicle, however, Robinson has not been found.

The Buckeye Police Department is continuing to analyze evidence from Robinson’s vehicle and is reevaluating further searches.

Based on their investigation, foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Shooting
CSRA crime spike: Shootings claim three lives in two days
Jeremy Glenn Nobles
Suspect identified in deadly shooting outside North Augusta
Arrested again, tonight a local pool contractor at the center of an I-Team investigation is in...
I-TEAM: Aiken County contractor arrested again for reports of unfinished pools
Applicants lined up at a July 21, 2021, job fair, hoping to get an interview for a position at...
Local hiring fairs offer opportunities for job seekers
Traffic
Traffic flowing again on westbound I-20 after crash causes problems

Latest News

Three state agencies join to create insurance fraud task force
Three state agencies join to create insurance fraud task force
Three state agencies join to create insurance fraud task force
local researchers study COVID variants
Augusta University scientists study COVID antibodies
local researchers study COVID variants
Local researchers study COVID variants
Spike in COVID cases among kids
Spike in COVID cases among kids