Missing SC man’s Jeep found crashed in Arizona desert

BUCKEYE, AZ (WIS) - The Buckeye Police Department has announced that the vehicle of a South Carolina man who has been reported missing in Arizona has been found.

Daniel Robinson, 24, was last seen driving away from his job site in the desert area west of Sun Valley Parkway on June 23.

On July 19, police found Robinson’s Jeep about four miles from that area.

Officials say the Jeep was discovered in a ravine and appeared to have rolled and landed on its side.

The airbags were deployed and evidence indicates Robinson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

His cellphone, wallet, and other personal effects were found at the scene but Robinson was not with the vehicle.

Detectives conducted a search of the area by foot and vehicle, however, Robinson has not been found.

The Buckeye Police Department is continuing to analyze evidence from Robinson’s vehicle and is reevaluating further searches.

Based on their investigation, foul play is not suspected.

