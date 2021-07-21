Magnolia Loom t-shirts support Georgia cotton industry.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are few things better than your favorite t-shirt. So we have to tell you about a new line of them with roots right here in the river region.

Zeke Chapman started his own printing company after graduating high school in 2015.

“I come from a family of entrepreneurs. My dad’s an entrepreneur. Both of my granddads are. So it’s kinda in my blood to be your own boss and run your own business,” said Zeke Chapman, Chapman Trading Company.

He started off renting property from his dad. As his business grew he moved into this space in 2017. The road hasn’t always been smooth but the pandemic provided the biggest bump of all.

“We kinda pivoted and said hey events aren’t going on we’re not selling shirts like normal so let’s do fundraisers. So we have a really great online fundraiser platform where we helped raise over 60k for small businesses and the agriculture community last year,” he said.

Chapman, who had gotten away from his agricultural roots, found his love for the industry once again.

“From that, we said hey no one’s making a Georgia grown and sewn shirt that’s made with Georgia cotton that’s manufactured in Georgia. And with Georgia being the second largest cotton-producing state in the U.S. it just made sense,” he said.

The cotton is grown in Georgia, and the fabric is cut and sewn in Swainsboro. From there the shirts come to Chapman’s office in Sandersville where they can be customized.

“We know exactly where this cotton’s coming from. We know who handled it. We know the hands that touched it. We know everybody along the supply chain and who’s helped us make it,” he said.

Chapman says they want to help build the agriculture industry in Georgia. They could save money by doing the process overseas, but he says the ability to grow the industry makes up for the price tag.

“We think the impact we can have will make it well worth the cost,” he said.

The company got their first shipment of shirts back in June. Chapman says they’re set to get another shipment of 50,000 shirts come September ready to be customized and sold.

“Anybody that loves their state and loves agriculture is gonna be proud of this just like we are,” he said.

If you’re wondering where the name came from, Chapman says he wanted a word you would associate with high quality. Because he says that’s what these shirts are. Magnolia also has a little sentimental value to him, that’s what he named his dog.

For more information or to order your own shirt, visit their website at Magnolia Loom.

Magnolia Loom t-shirts support Georgia cotton industry. (WRDW)

Magnolia Loom t-shirts are made from certified Georgia Grown cotton that is then processed and sewn in Georgia. (WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.