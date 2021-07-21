Advertisement

Helicopter reported missing on North Carolina coast

A photo of a Coast Guard helicopter heads out on a search.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a search is underway on the North Carolina coast for a helicopter with two people on board that disappeared during a flight from Virginia.

A news release says the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center was notified by a concerned friend that they had lost communication with the Robinson R44 helicopter at around 6:40 p.m. on Monday. According to the Coast Guard, the two men had left from Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport and were heading for the Dare County Regional Airport.

An aircrew found helicopter debris in Albemarle Sound about nine miles north of the Alligator River Bridge.

South Carolina process of redistricting begins
S.C. lawmakers prepare for ‘dry, dusty, arcane’ but ‘incredibly important’ redistricting process
Richmond County schools keep masks optional, approve staggered start dates
