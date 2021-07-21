Advertisement

Health department issues 2 beach advisories on Tybee Island

The Chatham County Health Department has issued two beach advisories on Tybee Island.
The Chatham County Health Department has issued two beach advisories on Tybee Island.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - There are some health warnings to be aware of if you plan to hit the beach on Tybee Island this week.

The first of two advisories from the Chatham County Health Department is at Polk Street Beach. That extends from the north end of the island down to the jetty.

The second advisory is at Tybee Strand Beach at the pier from 11th to 18th streets.

An advisory is issued when bacteria levels in the water are high enough to make you sick.

The beach is still open but swimming is not recommended at this time.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Telfair Street shooting claims the life of 33-year-old man
Deputies in standoff with barricaded subject in Edgefield County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
17-year-old Aiken teen killed in Highway 78 head-on collision
Water covers Old Shoals Road on Tuesday morning after flooding closed a bridge near Monetta.
Flooding closes Monetta bridge — and more heavy rain could be ahead
(Source: VDOT)
Woman killed, 17 others injured in Georgia interstate crash

Latest News

Doctor: Vaccinated people can still test positive for COVID, not likely to get as sick
Will your child be required to wear a mask at school in the Fall? See where your child's school...
Health experts recommend masks in school: ‘Delta variant is running rampant’
Doctors: South Carolina also experiencing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
Doctors: South Carolina also experiencing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
The OERT advisory said the fake, 30mg Roxicodone, also known as “blue pills,” look similar to...
Health officials warn fake ‘blue pills’ are causing hundreds of overdoses in SC