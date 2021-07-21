Health department issues 2 beach advisories on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - There are some health warnings to be aware of if you plan to hit the beach on Tybee Island this week.

The first of two advisories from the Chatham County Health Department is at Polk Street Beach. That extends from the north end of the island down to the jetty.

The second advisory is at Tybee Strand Beach at the pier from 11th to 18th streets.

An advisory is issued when bacteria levels in the water are high enough to make you sick.

The beach is still open but swimming is not recommended at this time.

