Man shot dead in Aiken County home

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County investigators are currently working the shooting death of a man.

Just past midnight, deputies were called to 641 Moon Shadow St. to investigate reports of gunshots.

A second 911 caller told dispatchers there was deceased male at the home.

New Ellenton police officer found the male on the floor of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was later pronounced deceased by Aiken County emergency medical crews.

Investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are currently working this investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

