Georgia Rep. Greene calls Twitter timeout ‘Communist-style attack’

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.(CBS News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says her 12-hour suspension from Twitter is “a Communist-style attack on free speech.”

Twitter says it imposed the timeout because some of her tweets violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Georgia Republican’s account was suspended late Monday after President Joe Biden said vaccine claims are “killing people,” and urged social media companies to take stronger action.

Twitter says it’s working hard to keep misinformation about COVID-19 off its site, removing thousands of tweets and challenging millions of accounts worldwide.

Green calls it censorship and says she won’t back down.

  • Three Republican U.S. House members have lost appeals challenging fines for not wearing face coverings on the House floor earlier this year. The U.S. House Ethics Committee said Tuesday that U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Ralph Norman of South Carolina had failed in their appeals of $500 fines issued in May. The Republicans argued in June appeals that the mandate was out of sync with updated federal guidance on face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic. In her appeal, Greene called the fine “arbitrary and capricious.”
