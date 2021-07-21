Advertisement

Fatal collision in Orangeburg County

By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver was pronounced dead on scene in a fatal collision in Orangeburg County on Cope Road near SC 70.

The accident occurred on July 20 at 6:45 p.m.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was driving east on Cope Road and ran off the roadway right and overcorrected, then ran off the roadway left and overcorrected, overturned, and struck a utility pole. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was entrapped inside the vehicle.

This is all of the information we have at this time. This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

