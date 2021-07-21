Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Back to the summer pattern this week with heat, humidity, and mainly afternoon rain chances.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - CURRENT ALERTS/WARNINGS/WATCHES

Skies will stay mostly cloudy and temperatures will stay in the 70s. Winds will be out of the west generally less than 5 mph.

Today, surface front holds to the north with a moist atmosphere in place. Coverage of showers and thunderstorm looks to be isolated to scattered in the afternoon/evening. Locally heavy rainfall still possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Below normal high temperatures expected with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Muggy start again early Thursday with lows in the low 70s. Thursday morning looks dry with partly cloudy skies. Isolated to scattered storms are expected to form in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

The broken record forecast will continue Friday with morning lows in the low 70s and highs in the mid to low 90s. Storms look to be mainly in the afternoon and be isolated to scattered in coverage.

The weekend forecast is looking hot with highs in the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. Isolated storms are possible both afternoons. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Telfair Street shooting claims the life of 33-year-old man
Deputies in standoff with barricaded subject in Edgefield County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
17-year-old Aiken teen killed in Hwy 78 head-on collision
Water covers Old Shoals Road on Tuesday morning after flooding closed a bridge near Monetta.
Flooding closes Monetta bridge — and more heavy rain could be ahead
(Source: VDOT)
Woman killed, 17 others injured in Georgia interstate crash

Latest News

Mainly afternoon rain chances next few days
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
First Alert
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Minor flooding risk continues tonight and Tuesday as a stalled front hangs around the region.
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Soggy Monday
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong