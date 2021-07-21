Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - CURRENT ALERTS/WARNINGS/WATCHES

Today, surface front holds to the north with a moist atmosphere in place. Coverage of showers and thunderstorm looks to be isolated to scattered in the afternoon/evening. Locally heavy rainfall still possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Below normal high temperatures expected with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Muggy start again early Thursday with lows in the low 70s. Thursday morning looks dry with partly cloudy skies. Isolated to scattered storms are expected to form in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

The broken record forecast will continue Friday with morning lows in the low 70s and highs in the mid to low 90s. Storms look to be mainly in the afternoon and be isolated to scattered in coverage.

The weekend forecast is looking hot with highs in the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. Isolated storms are possible both afternoons. Keep it here for updates.

