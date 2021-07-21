Advertisement

Traffic flowing again on westbound I-20 after crash causes problems

Traffic
Traffic
By Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Westbound traffic was nearly at a standstill for a time around midday Wednesday on a stretch of Interstate 20 in Augusta due to an accident.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, westbound vehicles virtually weren’t moving around 12:40 p.m. between Washington Road and the Interstate 520 interchange. '

At approximately mile Marker 198 just past the Warren Road bridge, there were at least eight law enforcement vehicles.

The center and right lanes were blocked and traffic was backed up for about a mile.

Traffic was moving again by just before 1 p.m.

