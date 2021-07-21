Traffic flowing again on westbound I-20 after crash causes problems

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Westbound traffic was nearly at a standstill for a time around midday Wednesday on a stretch of Interstate 20 in Augusta due to an accident.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, westbound vehicles virtually weren’t moving around 12:40 p.m. between Washington Road and the Interstate 520 interchange. '

At approximately mile Marker 198 just past the Warren Road bridge, there were at least eight law enforcement vehicles.

The center and right lanes were blocked and traffic was backed up for about a mile.

Traffic was moving again by just before 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.