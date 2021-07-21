Columbia County Amazon Center looking to hire hundreds of employees starting next week

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s big news from Columbia County’s new Amazon center. Hundreds of more jobs will be up for grabs online starting next week.

Well, it’s finally here the majority of jobs are about to be posted for the new Amazon Fulfillment Center. And the buzz is undeniable. Already today people were lined up outside of a Goodwill in Grovetown ready to get interviewed and hopefully get a job.

“Their economic impact is going to be far greater than I can even fathom right now, quite honestly,” said Robbie Bennett, Development Authority of Columbia County Executive Director.

Goodwill Industries, hosting a job fair for Amazon. Hundreds are ready for a chance to apply.

“We keep hearing employers complaining about how they don’t have any employees. We’ve got over 200 people waiting outside waiting patiently to be able to take advantage of this opportunity,” said Bernadette Fortune, Goodwill Industries Senior Program Manager.

According to the development authority, job postings will go online July 30th. The hiring process will start August 2nd.

“What we’re excited about are some of those people who have been out of the workforce coming back in. I think we’ll see a good bit of that. And that’ll give them a good boost that they need at this point,” said Bennett.

Those in line to learn more about the opportunities at Amazon likely excited for the $15 an hour starting pay.

“We are coming off of COVID in a time where jobs have been lost in numbers we haven’t seen before in our lifetime. And I think it’s really important that Amazon is choosing to place a facility here,” said Fortune.

With most of the management positions filled, the company is looking to hire hundreds of other employees to work the floor.

“This is the bulk of the positions. This is the people working with the stocking, picking, packaging,” said Bennett. “People are excited, they’re looking forward to this opportunity and look forward to them getting that career path that they’re looking for.”

And there’s more jobs, more growth, and more opportunity right around the corner.

Once those jobs are posted this is where you will go to apply online at Amazon. All you have to do is enter “Appling” into the location, hit search, and the list of positions should pop up. Right now there are about 20 upper-level management openings posted. And like we mentioned we expect more to be posted next Friday the 30th.

And if you’re excited to be one of the first to apply text AGSNOW1 to 77088. If you text this code you’ll get an alert the second jobs are posted online.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.