City leaders recommend how to spend the $80 million in American Rescue Plan funds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City leaders are starting to make recommendations on how more than $80 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan will be spent here in Augusta.

Here are a handful of the recommendations made today by city administrator Odie Donald:

$4 million to tackle affordable housing and blight issues.

$8 million toward water meter replacement.

Another $8 million to fix drainage issues in the Wilkinson Garden and National Hills area.

More than $2.6 million toward the EMS Operations Center.

Plans to improve broadband, streetlights, and plans for pay bumps are also on the table.

Again, none of this is final. These are just the city administrators’ recommendations.

