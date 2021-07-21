Business roundup: AU getting $250K, T-shirt line launched and more

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Bank of America will present a $250,000 check to Augusta University to help fund the nearly complete College of Science and Mathematics building on the Health Sciences Campus.

The Bank of America gift supports institutions and initiatives that anchor the local community and enable economic mobility, workforce development and education, and community revitalization.

Move-in has begun on the new building, and a grand opening event is being planned for Sept. 30.

The check will be presented at 9 a.m. Friday inside the main entrance to the new Science and Mathematics Building at 1201 Goss Lane.

SafeHomes gets grant for workforce development

AUGUSTA, Ga. - SafeHomes recently received a $5,000 grant from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation to support its workforce development program.

The program aims to help survivors of domestic violence gain critical life skills and provides workforce training opportunities as they seek financial security and independence from their abuser.

“Many survivors of domestic violence remain in the cycle of abuse because the abuser is the sole financial provider for them and their children,” said Jennifer Frantom, SafeHomes’ development director.

Job training includes CPR/first aid, certified nursing assistant, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy, food handling, advanced child care and more. Life skills classes focus on financial readiness, goal setting, community transition, wellness and more.

Company launches T-shirt brand made with local cotton

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. - Zeke Chapman, owner of Chapman Trading Co., announces the launch of Magnolia Loom, a T-shirt brand that uses local cotton.

Founded in 2015 in Sandersville, Chapman Trading Co. provides custom T-shirts, hats and other apparel through its website, chapmantradingco.com.

From seed to shirt, Magnolia Loom pocket T’s come from cotton that is grown and processed in Georgia. The fabric is cut and sewn in Swainsboro. From there, Magnolia Loom shirts are sold exclusively through Chapman Trading Co. and can be customized to fit any customer’s needs.

“Since I was very young, I have understood the importance of the agriculture industry in Georgia,” Chapman said. “I knew I wanted this new venture to support local cotton farmers, processors and sewers, and that’s exactly what we are doing with Magnolia Loom.”

For more information, visit magnolialoom.com.

Staffing firm offering employees a chance at prizes

AUGUSTA, Ga. - With the continued demand for labor in Augusta and across the country, hiring incentives have more than doubled and searches for jobs offering them has jumped more than 134% since the beginning of the year.

Major companies like Disney are offering $1,000 bonuses and local business owners like Angela Swarts of Spherion Staffing Augusta have launched a two-month incentive program to help businesses fill jobs.

Through Sept. 13, the company will be giving away more than 150 prizes to Spherion employees active on assignment. The prizes range from MacBook Air Laptops to Apple watches, flat-screen TVs and a new Ford Mustang.

Individuals working for Spherion will earn an entry into the sweepstakes for each week they work during the two-month period.

Consulting and PR group launches operations in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Farr More and Associates recently hosted its official business launch from theClubhou.se, located in the Georgia Cyber Center at 100 Grace Hopper Lane.

The new consulting and public relations group aims to help businesses, nonprofits, candidates for elected positions and even individuals fill gaps, solve problems, and connect with their clients, customers, constituents, and community in a way that benefits them all.

“Our daily objective is helping our clients achieve their goals by using our creative think tank process. That, combined with our decades of experience, allows us to provide practical solutions to everyday problems,” said Tonia Gibbons, owner and lead consultant.

Farr More and Associates can meet with clients in theClubhou.se shared space.

South Aiken grad gets scholarship from S.C. business group

COLUMBIA, S.C. - SCHB Self Insurers Fund announces that Logan Richardson is the recipient of a $1,000 award from the SCHB Self Insurers Fund 2021 Scholarship Program.

Richardson was selected based on his commitment to educational excellence, community service and extracurricular activities.

The South Aiken High School graduate will attend Clemson University in the fall to study mechanical engineering.

He is the son of Alysha and Tommy Richardson, the owner of Richardson Construction and an SCHB Self Insurers Fund policyholder.

A celebratory scholarship dinner honoring Richardson was held June 23 at the Palmetto Club in Columbia. SCHB Self Insurers Fund presented the scholarship.

News from local chambers of commerce

The Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce has announced the Leadership Augusta Class of 2022. Members include: Sam Adams, Fulcher Hagler LLP; Taylor Barbato, WJBF News Channel 6; Opal Blanding, Blanding & Blanding Transportation; Phillip Bowman, Textron Specialized Vehicles; Amber Brantley, Solicitor General’s Office; Lucy Brantley, OBGYN Partners of Augusta; Kate Channell, Hull College of Business, Augusta University; Lance Cheely, Cranston Engineering Group; Adam Cobb, New South Construction; Collette D’Antignac, Security Federal Bank; Becky Dearden, SME CPAs; Whitney Dixon, Richmond County School System; Abigail Drescher, Augusta University; John Eckley, Meybohm Commercial Properties; Shawn Edwards, Augusta Georgia Land Bank Authority; Libby Fennell, Community Foundation for the CSRA; Kathryn Freemon, Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce; Catherine Hardy, Augusta University; Brian Hartley, Cadence Bank; Gia Hunter, Textron Specialized Vehicles; Kayla Kincaid, Modern Business Workplace Solutions; Nathan Krupa, Golden Harvest Food Bank; Patrice Lomax, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, LLC; Stacie McBride, Cyber Fusion Innovation Center; Drew Robinson, Goodwill of Middle Georgia/Helms College; Dalton Self, Jani-King of Augusta; Chashawna Wesby, Richmond County School System; Adam Willis, F&W Transportation, Inc.; Gary Woodhurst, TaxSlayer; and Nesia Wright, Georgia Soul Women’s Basketball Organization.

The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce will host its quarterly “Virtual Financial Series,” on July 27 at 1 p.m. The Chamber will feature different topics and speakers through Zoom. This virtual series is presented by Bank of America. Tuesday’s call will be a “Mid-Year Business Review.” Get more information and register at http://columbiacountychamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/virtual-financial-series-mid-year-business-review-18092 . These sessions are complimentary to all members or $5 for nonmembers.

Aiken Chamber of Commerce members are invited to grab a cup of joe and join the Aiken Chamber for its in-person “Hot August Tuesdays” series each Tuesday in August starting at 9 a.m. Each week members will hear from industry experts and community leaders who will speak about topics relevant to Aiken’s business community. There is no charge for members to attend, but registration is required. Get more information and register at aikenchamber.net/events

