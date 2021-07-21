Advertisement

Bucks beat Suns to win their 1st NBA championship in 50 years

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 to win their first NBA championship...
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 to win their first NBA championship in 50 years.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo ended one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points — and a championship Milwaukee waited 50 years to win again.

Antetokounmpo had 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday night to win the series 4-2.

It was the third game this series with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds for Antetokounmpo, a dominant, debut finals performance that takes its place among some of the game’s greatest.

He shot 16 for 25 from the field and made an unbelievable 17-of-19 free throws — a spectacular performance for any shooter, let alone one who was hitting just 55.6% in the postseason and was ridiculed for it at times.

He hopped around the court waving his arms with 20 seconds remaining to encourage fans to cheer, but it was way too late for that.

Their voices had been booming inside and outside for hours by then, having waited 50 years to celebrate a winner after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson led the Bucks to the championship in 1971.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Telfair Street shooting claims the life of 33-year-old man
Maya and Tayla Rogers share much more than just the same face.
13-year-old twins from CSRA make debut in Netflix horror film
Aiken County deputies say these three men were involved in the robbery of a Warrenville Family...
Robbers strike 2 Family Dollar stores in Aiken County
Water covers Old Shoals Road on Tuesday morning after flooding closed a bridge near Monetta.
Flooding closes Monetta bridge — and more heavy rain could be ahead
Augusta State Medical Prison
Georgia settles lawsuit with Augusta State Medical Prison whistleblower

Latest News

A couple whose gender reveal ceremony sparked a Southern California wildfire that killed a...
DA explains charges against Calif. couple in gender reveal that sparked wildfire
South Carolina process of redistricting begins
S.C. lawmakers prepare for ‘dry, dusty, arcane’ but ‘incredibly important’ redistricting process
South Carolina process of redistricting begins
South Carolina process of redistricting begins
Richmond County Schools keep masks optional, approve staggered start dates